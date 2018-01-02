Entertainment
January 2, 2018 2:58 pm
Updated: January 2, 2018 3:08 pm

Rose McGowan getting her own documentary-style TV show, ‘Citizen Rose’

By Senior National Online Reporter, Entertainment  Global News

Rose McGowan speaks onstage at The Women's Convention at Cobo Center on October 27, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Thornton/Getty Images
A A

After months of vocal protest against the likes of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Rose McGowan is getting her own documentary-style TV show on E!.

Titled Citizen Rose, the five-episode series will feature McGowan tackling issues of importance in society while showcasing what her life was like in the latter half of 2017. She will also produce the show.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Rose McGowan alleges Harvey Weinstein offered $1M in hush money

“You are formally invited into my mind and world,” said McGowan, 44, in a statement. “I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil.”

“I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere,” she continued. “E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life.”

WATCH BELOW: Rose McGowan speaks out

In October 2017, the New York Times reported that McGowan had privately reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein after she accused him of raping her. (Through a representative, Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.)

Since then, McGowan has emerged as a major voice in the #MeToo movement, calling out Hollywood’s mistreatment of women and rampant inequality in the industry. Brave, her upcoming memoir, will document her journey over the last several years.

“Rose McGowan’s courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers,” said E!’s Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive vice president, development and production. “We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change.”

Citizen Rose premieres on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. EST with a two-hour special. The rest of the show will air in the spring on the entertainment channel.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
citizen rose
citizen rose channel
citizen rose show
harvey weinstein rose mcgowan
Rose McGowan
rose mcgowan documentary
rose mcgowan harvey weinstein
rose mcgowan metoo
rose mcgowan tv
rose mcgowan tv show

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News