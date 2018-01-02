Rose McGowan getting her own documentary-style TV show, ‘Citizen Rose’

After months of vocal protest against the likes of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Rose McGowan is getting her own documentary-style TV show on E!.

Titled Citizen Rose, the five-episode series will feature McGowan tackling issues of importance in society while showcasing what her life was like in the latter half of 2017. She will also produce the show.

“You are formally invited into my mind and world,” said McGowan, 44, in a statement. “I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil.”

“I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere,” she continued. “E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life.”

In October 2017, the New York Times reported that McGowan had privately reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein after she accused him of raping her. (Through a representative, Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.)

Since then, McGowan has emerged as a major voice in the #MeToo movement, calling out Hollywood’s mistreatment of women and rampant inequality in the industry. Brave, her upcoming memoir, will document her journey over the last several years.

“Rose McGowan’s courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers,” said E!’s Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive vice president, development and production. “We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change.”

Citizen Rose premieres on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. EST with a two-hour special. The rest of the show will air in the spring on the entertainment channel.