Politics
January 29, 2018 2:02 pm
Updated: January 29, 2018 2:03 pm

Green Party launches probe over Elizabeth May bullying accusations

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Green Party leader Elizabeth May speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 6, 2017.

Sean Kilpatrick/CP
A A

The Green Party of Canada has launched an independent investigation into its leader Elizabeth May over accusations of workplace bullying.

Reports that May bullied and berated former staff members were first published by the Toronto Star Saturday. Three former employees alleged that the federal party leader created a hostile working environment by yelling and insulting them.

WATCH: Elizabeth May calls out Tory MP’s “distinctly unparliamentary” language


Story continues below

The party issued a statement in reaction to the allegations over the weekend, saying it stands “firmly behind” May. It framed the allegations as coming from “disgruntled former staff.”

However, it announced Monday afternoon that an independent investigation is underway into the allegations, at the request of the leader herself.

READ MORE: Elizabeth May accused of bullying staff, Green Party hints allegations are sexist

The third-party investigation will be carried out over the next two to four weeks, by Sheila Block of Toronto-based legal firm Torys LLP. Results of the probe will eventually be made public.

Speaking out against bullying, heckling

May has been vocal in speaking out on issues such as bullying and heckling.

In October, May found herself the subject of loud guffaws after Transport Minister Marc Garneau answered her question in the House and referenced “spending all night with my honourable colleague.”

WATCH: Elizabeth May calls Trudeau ‘elbowgate’ accidental, calls on parties to be ‘more mature’

May called the reaction “schoolyard bullying,” pointing out that Garneau was talking about an all-night voting session they had both attended.

She has also repeatedly called for an end to heckling during Question Period, calling it “blatant disrespect” and saying it violates the rules of the House of Commons.

— With files from the Canadian Press, Monique Scotti

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada Politics
Elizabeth May
Elizabeth May bullying
elizabeth may bullying accusations
elizabeth may bullying investigation
Elizabeth May Green Party
Green Party
Green Party of Canada
parliament bullying
workplace bullying

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News