Saskatchewan NDP select candidate for Swift Current byelection

The Saskatchewan NDP has chosen their candidate for an upcoming byelection in Swift Current.

Stefen Rumpel will run for the seat that will be left vacant by Brad Wall.

Rumpel, a teacher at Swift Current Comprehensive High School said the byelection is a chance for people to send a message to the Saskatchewan Party government.

“The Sask. Party’s heartless cuts to our hospitals and classrooms are hurting Saskatchewan people,” Rumpel said in a release.

“This byelection is an opportunity for the people of this constituency to send a clear message that the Sask. Party needs to stop making Saskatchewan people pay the price for their mismanagement.”

Rumpel is also the owner and manager of the Swift Current Improvisational Theatre and has served on the board of the Saskatchewan Drama Association.

A date for the byelection has not been set.

The seat has been held by the Saskatchewan Party since Wall was first elected to the legislature in the 1999 general election.