January 29, 2018 11:37 am

Chinese border guards watch as elephant crosses through checkpoint into Laos

By Staff The Associated Press

A wild elephant on Saturday surprised Chinese border officials when it turned up at their border checkpoint and carefully stepped over roadblocks to enter Laos.

China’s state broadcaster CCTV on Monday broadcast video showing the elephant taking a stroll into the neighbouring country at about 4:30 a.m.

Its trip abroad lasted less than two hours.

Just after 6 a.m. the elephant casually crossed the checkpoint in the opposite direction.

The broadcaster cited local border patrol officers as saying elephants often look for food in neighbouring areas during the cold winter months.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

