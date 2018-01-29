Scott Thompson: Someone tell Elizabeth May that bullying is bad, no matter the gender

Over the weekend, a story broke in the Toronto Star alleging Green Party leader Elizabeth May bullies her employees.

Three former staffers have come forward saying she created a toxic environment including yelling and berating in front of others. The Green Party says this is just sour grapes from disgruntled former employees.

Only time will tell where this is all going but it’s the reaction to these allegations from the Green Party that is truly frightening.

Their press release ends their justification of her actions by saying:

“The Green Party believes that as a female political leader, she is being held to a different standard than her male counterparts. A man with these qualities is admired for his leadership. A woman is portrayed as overbearing and bullying. These outdated gender stereotypes have no place in 21st century Canada. It is extremely unlikely that a decade-old anecdote about a man’s frustration with his office paint job would merit national news.”

Does anyone else find this smug, especially considering the climate of late surrounding behaviour accountability?

“A man with these qualities is admired for his leadership”?

Since when? What rock are they under?

Have they not seen the news in the last year? Bullying is bad, no matter the gender.

And it appears, it is Elizabeth May, who is getting the free pass here.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML.