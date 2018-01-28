Rainfall warning in place for B.C.’s south coast

Another downpour is in the forecast for much of B.C.’s south coast Sunday.

A rainfall warning is in place for Metro Vancouver and parts of Vancouver Island.

Between 60 to 90 millimetres of rain could fall in Metro Vancouver by Monday.

A high streamflow advisory has been issued for B.C.’s south coast, central coast and Vancouver Island. According to B.C.’s River Forecast Centre, an “atmospheric river storm event” could cause water levels to rise.

Drivers are also being told to exercise caution on some major highways.

A special weather statement is in effect for a number of key routes including the Sea-to-Sky corridor and the Coquihalla Highway.

As much as 20 centimetres of snow could fall by Sunday afternoon and officials have warned drivers to be prepared for the potential of rapidly changing conditions on the roads.

Snow could also transition to freezing rain in some areas.