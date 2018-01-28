Swan River declares state of emergency over water supply shortage

A state of emergency has been declared in Swan River as officials try to solve a dwindling water supply problem.

The town, which is about 400 km away from Winnipeg, has issued a warning to its residents after “a major break in it’s water pumping and distribution system.”

They said Sunday that pressure in the system has been reduced and a total loss of water throughout the town is imminent.

READ MORE: Swan River declares state of emergency due to large ice jam

There is not currently a boil water advisory, but all local residential and commercial properties are being asked to reduce water consumption as officials work to locate the source of the problem. The town is expected to run out of its supply at some point Sunday.

Updates for residents are expected as the situation changes. For more information, they are being asked to call 204-734-8963.