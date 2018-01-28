Haliburton Highlands OPP investigating double homicide of St. Catharines man and woman

Haliburton Highlands OPP is now investigating a double homicide, after the discovery of human remains found near Haliburton on Jan. 21.

Police have identified the two deceased as 35-year-old Deidra Ann Smith and 34-year-old Ghislain Robichaud, both from St. Catharines, Ont.

The Haliburton Highlands Crime Unit of the OPP continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident, under the direction of OPP Det. Insp. Jim Gorry of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available.

If anyone has information on this investigation, the OPP ask you to contact the established Tip Line at 1-844-677-5010 or the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at http://www.khcs.ca