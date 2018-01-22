Human remains found near Haliburton, Ont.

Haliburton Highlands OPP are investigating the discovery of human remains near Haliburton.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, OPP were called to the area of Glamor Lake Road in Highlands East Township, about 23 kilometres south of Haliburton.

The Haliburton Highlands Crime Unit are investigating the incident under the direction of OPP Det. Insp. Jim Gorry of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

“Police further advise that there is no public safety concern at this time,” stated Const. Dianna Dauphinee.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available, she added.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at http://www.khcs.ca.