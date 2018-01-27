Hamilton police investigating targeted home invasion on east Mountain

Hamilton police are looking for a pair of suspects following a home invasion on the east Mountain.

Officers were called to an address near Fennell Avenue East and Upper Sherman Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a victim was attacked by two men waiting inside the home.

Although the victim wasn’t injured, police say a firearm was used during the altercation and the suspects fled with some property.

The suspects are described as men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks.

Police add that they believe the victim was targeted and there’s no risk to public safety.

Anyone who may have information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Marco Delconte at 905-546-3851 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.