January 26, 2018 9:37 pm

Boy, 15, suffers serious injuries in west-end Toronto shooting

By Digital Content Coordinator  AM640

Toronto police have made an arrest following a shooting involving a teen victim on Friday night.

Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press/File
Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood on Friday night.

Police were called to the area of Perth Avenue and Bloor Street West, near Dundas West, before 8 p.m., following reports of gunshots.

Paramedics said the victim is in serious condition.

After a lengthy pursuit, police say they arrested one person and recovered a firearm.

Following the arrest, police had asked residents to stay indoors while the area was still being searched. Just before 9:30 p.m., officers said those in the area could leave their homes, but that the investigation is ongoing.

–With files from Alana MacLeod, Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
