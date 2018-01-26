Boy, 15, suffers serious injuries in west-end Toronto shooting
Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood on Friday night.
Police were called to the area of Perth Avenue and Bloor Street West, near Dundas West, before 8 p.m., following reports of gunshots.
Paramedics said the victim is in serious condition.
After a lengthy pursuit, police say they arrested one person and recovered a firearm.
Following the arrest, police had asked residents to stay indoors while the area was still being searched. Just before 9:30 p.m., officers said those in the area could leave their homes, but that the investigation is ongoing.
–With files from Alana MacLeod, Global News
