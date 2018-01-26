Boy, 15, suffers serious injuries in west-end Toronto shooting

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood on Friday night.

Police were called to the area of Perth Avenue and Bloor Street West, near Dundas West, before 8 p.m., following reports of gunshots.

Paramedics said the victim is in serious condition.

After a lengthy pursuit, police say they arrested one person and recovered a firearm.

Following the arrest, police had asked residents to stay indoors while the area was still being searched. Just before 9:30 p.m., officers said those in the area could leave their homes, but that the investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING:

Perth Av + Bloor St

-Police have located 1 victim of shooting

-Injuries not life threatening

-Other officers in foot pursuit of suspect

*If you are in this area please stay indoors*

*Shooting suspect believed to be armed and evading police*

SHOOTING:

Perth Av + Bloor St

-Investigation is on-going

-Officers still in area

-Police no longer asking for residents to stay inside

-Thank everyone for co-operating with the investigation

–With files from Alana MacLeod, Global News