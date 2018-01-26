Crumpled up love note from young son more treasured than jewellery

A West Kelowna woman was happy to get her stolen jewellery back.

But for her, the most valuable returned item was a crumpled up piece of paper.

The antique and sentimental jewellery was stolen in a residential break-and-enter in September.

Three months later, RCMP seized a large amount of suspected stolen property.

The woman was able to identify and claim over 50 items including a note written by her son 12 years ago when he was six-years-old.

Expressing her gratitude to police, she sent a framed photograph of the note adding the caption “the most important piece that was recovered…”

The note read “I love you mom You are cool. My best friend is you. You are fun.”

Sometimes, the simple treasures in life are the best.