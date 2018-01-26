Crime
January 26, 2018 7:13 pm

Police seize more than $4,000 in drugs, cash in 2 separate busts; 3 charged

By Staff 980 CFPL

Three people are facing drug charges following two separate drug busts in the city.

Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
Three people are facing drug charges following two separate drug busts in the city on Thursday that saw officers seize more than $4,000 worth of drugs and cash, police said Friday.

The first search warrant, executed at a residence on Vinewood Court in the city’s Glen Cairn neighbourhood, ended with officers seizing $925 worth of hydromorphone pills, $300 in cash, and stolen property.

A 38-year-old London woman and 35-year-old London man each face two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 38-year-old accused faces an additional charge of trafficking a Schedule I substance and appeared in court on Friday, police said. The 35-year-old accused has a court date set for Thursday.

The second search warrant, at a residence on Forward Avenue near Riverside Drive and Beaverbrook Avenue, resulted in the seizure of 19 grams of suspected cocaine, 97 grams of marijuana, a digital weighing scale and a butterfly knife. Police said the suspected cocaine is valued at $1,900, while the marijuana is valued at $970.

A 50-year-old London man faces several charges in connection to the bust, including:

  • possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking;
  • possession of a Schedule II substance;
  • possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority;
  • possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order;
  • two counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday, police said.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or londoncrimestoppers.com

