Boeing vs. Bombardier: U.S. rejects hefty import duty recommendation on CSeries

A U.S. trade body rejected recommendations for imposing duties of over 290 per cent on Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier Friday.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) voted 4-0 against imposing duties of 292 per cent against Bombardier’s CSeries as sanctioned by the U.S. Commerce Department.

READ MORE: A guide to the Bombardier trade dispute

The Canadian-made aircraft “do not injure U.S. industry,” the USITC said in brief statement released after the vote on Friday in a decision that bodes well for Ottawa in the ongoing NAFTA negotiations.

The ruling, hover, is unlikely to be the last chapter in the Bombardier-Boeing dispute.

In new documents filed Wednesday, Bombardier said its rival will likely respond to a loss by filing a new petition once there is a new U.S. order for the C Series.

READ MORE: U.S. slightly lowers Bombardier C Series duties to 292.21 per cent

Delta Air Lines was expected to receive the first of its firm order for 75 CS100 planes in the spring.

Airbus acquired a majority stake in Bombardier’s CSeries program in October with plans to assemble the plane at a plant in Alabama in order to avoid import duties.

Boeing launched the trade case last April, arguing that governments in Canada and Britain subsidized the plane’s development and allowed Bombardier to sell it at unfairly low prices.

WATCH: Airbus deal allows Bombardier to sidestep U.S. tariffs

– With files from the Canadian Press