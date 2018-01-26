Condolences pour in following death of Edmonton jazz pianist, senator Tommy Banks
Former senator and legendary Edmonton jazz pianist Tommy Banks passed away Thursday at the age of 81 after a brief battle with leukemia.
Banks was revered around the world as a pianist, conductor, arranger, composer, television personality and former senator. He’s been described as a national treasure and a jazz icon.
After word of his death Thursday night, politicians, local theatres and others who knew Banks began sharing their sympathies and fond memories of the pianist.
MacEwan University shared a message on its website, stating Banks’ association with the university began in the 1980s when he was “instrumental” in forming the university’s music program as a faculty member and program chair.
“He remained a great supporter of the program and frequently spoke to students, sharing his insights and experiences and encouraging the next generation of musicians,” the statement read.
“Tommy Banks’ granddaughter, Mallory Chipman, is a graduate of the MacEwan music program and now serves as a faculty member in the department he helped create. His legacy will live on.”
Banks’ family issued a statement and said details on a memorial would be released at a later date.
“As a family, we admired our father, grandfather and husband and his many contributions to the Canadian musical community,” the family statement read.
“We are equally proud and grateful for how sincerely he loved and cherished his family. The void that is left by his passing will now be filled with wonderful memories and beautiful music: both noble legacies. The family wishes to thank those who reached out to support us during this difficult time.”
Other people, including Mayor Don Iveson and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, took to social media to share their thoughts.
Canadian Icon Tommy Banks has sadly passed. There is an Interesting Story about this photo I took that could perhaps personify him to those who have never met him. You see towards the end Tommy always travelled with his wife Ida. Partially because she needed aid but always because of his Love for her. So when we shot this for the magazine Tommy really wanted his wife standing right off camera right included in the photo. So I shot a version you see here and then one with Ida. Tommy ended up buying the couple photo off of me. I am not going to share that version because its personal and theirs now… Tommy has literally done it all. Mcleans magazine once said its easier to list what he has not done in life… but to me Tommy Banks was a man who was still in love with his person even after 60years… #sleepwell #tommybanks #rip #yeg #yegphotographer #love #romance #canadianicon #icon
