Condolences pour in following death of Edmonton jazz pianist, senator Tommy Banks

Former senator and legendary Edmonton jazz pianist Tommy Banks passed away Thursday at the age of 81 after a brief battle with leukemia.

Banks was revered around the world as a pianist, conductor, arranger, composer, television personality and former senator. He’s been described as a national treasure and a jazz icon.

After word of his death Thursday night, politicians, local theatres and others who knew Banks began sharing their sympathies and fond memories of the pianist.

MacEwan University shared a message on its website, stating Banks’ association with the university began in the 1980s when he was “instrumental” in forming the university’s music program as a faculty member and program chair.

“He remained a great supporter of the program and frequently spoke to students, sharing his insights and experiences and encouraging the next generation of musicians,” the statement read.

“Tommy Banks’ granddaughter, Mallory Chipman, is a graduate of the MacEwan music program and now serves as a faculty member in the department he helped create. His legacy will live on.”

Banks’ family issued a statement and said details on a memorial would be released at a later date.

“As a family, we admired our father, grandfather and husband and his many contributions to the Canadian musical community,” the family statement read.

“We are equally proud and grateful for how sincerely he loved and cherished his family. The void that is left by his passing will now be filled with wonderful memories and beautiful music: both noble legacies. The family wishes to thank those who reached out to support us during this difficult time.”

Other people, including Mayor Don Iveson and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, took to social media to share their thoughts.

We’ll light the bridge City blue tonight for Tommy. On behalf of all Edmontonians, our deepest sympathies to his family. An incredible musician and leader, his legacy will live on. 💙 #yeg #yegcc https://t.co/3r5OnoUHTV — Don Iveson (@doniveson) January 26, 2018

The world has lost one of the true musical greats tonite, my mentor and dear friend, Senator TOMMY BANKS. A gentleman and a gentle man. — David Foster (@officialdfoster) January 26, 2018

Senator Banks made AB proud through his tireless work in music & culture. He was a star abroad but focused on serving others here at home: helping young artists, building communities & as Senator. In my neighbourhood we remember his jazz at @YardbirdSuite. Thank you, Tommy. — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) January 26, 2018

We have lost one of our giants. Kind, talented and passionate about music and public service; Tommy was one of a kind. Rest In Peace, my friend. https://t.co/AinUeWe8fx — Stephen Mandel (@SMandel_AB) January 26, 2018

Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada have lost a cultural icon. My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Tommy Banks – former senator, jazz pianist, and true champion of Edmonton & its vibrant music scene. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 26, 2018

@GlobalEdmonton One of my favourite #TommyBanks stories he played the hell out of rock song You Never Told Me that won single of year. #ARIA @GlobalEdm_plus @crockpics @CanCountryGold pic.twitter.com/lWCKeZ7T1I — Gord Steinke (@GordSteinke) January 26, 2018

Goodbye to one of my heroes. Thank you for your music, and demonstrating that musicians too, can thrive in service to their community. Edmonton won’t sound the same without you 💋 pic.twitter.com/3CZMB2jHmp — Sarah Chan (@misssarahchan) January 26, 2018

CKUA deeply mourns the passing of a great musician, bandleader, broadcaster, champion of culture and public servant. Thank you, Tommy Banks. We will always remember. https://t.co/QtLQ7xTE0P — CKUA Radio (@ckuaradio) January 26, 2018

It is with great sadness to learn of the passing of The Honourable Tommy Banks. He changed the landscape of the Edmonton music scene and will be forever remembered for his incredible talent & passion. He was family to us and the @edmsymphony. https://t.co/zTOQAf4rvJ — Winspear Centre (@winspearcentre) January 26, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the news of Tommy Banks passing. He was a dear friend to many and will be truly missed. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family. Thank you Tommy, we will never forget you. #YegArts #YegMusic #Jazz @CanadaCouncil @ACTRAnat #YegTheatre @ckuaradio https://t.co/lAHumCouYH — The Varscona Theatre (@VarsconaTheatre) January 26, 2018

Great sadness here in Edmonton at the news that the legendary and much loved Tommy Banks has died. Brilliant musician, Senator, Mentor at PLLC and generous sharer of his many talents. A wonderful man!RIP — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) January 26, 2018

When I moved to #yeg "for work" in 2005, Senator #TommyBanks was the first local legend to make a true, and ultimately lasting, impression. From the moment we met, his humour, grace, humility, insight, and boundless talent was apparent. The man was pure class. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/FNN1qXw1zD — Ryan Jespersen (@ryanjespersen) January 26, 2018

A mentor, a talent, an ambassador for music and our family… our hearts are broken tonight. https://t.co/Uqd47PBJhv — Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (@edmsymphony) January 26, 2018

Sorry to see this. Tommy Banks was a champion for our city and his legacy will continue to be felt for many years to come. https://t.co/0FgIvEk1fz — Amarjeet Sohi (@SohiAmarjeet) January 26, 2018

Saddened to learn of the death of my friend Tommy Banks. A great musician and patriotic Canadian. He often recounted to me stories about playing with my grandfather's big band. RIP. https://t.co/aZ7rZDps4Q — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 26, 2018