City crews tackling high traffic streets after snow storm

Police are advising drivers to slow down as Saskatoon city crews continue to clear high traffic roads after Thursday night’s dump of snow.

The city deployed eight speed plows and 17 sanders to work throughout the night and 28 graders were added to the clean-up on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning continued for west-central Saskatchewan

Officials said the priority is clearing and sanding high traffic streets, bridges and overpasses.

Related Winter drought may spell disaster for Saskatchewan farmers

The city is using a new way to clear Circle Drive.

Up to eight off-set snow plows will work as a team across multiple lanes to clear the road on a single pass.

Officials said the new strategy will reduce the build-up of snow against road barriers and eliminate the risk of ramping.

Single plows will continue to clear Circle Drive as snow accumulates.

All priority one roads are expected to be cleared within 72 hours after the storm ends.

Graders are also clearing snow from priority two streets including Idylwyld Drive, 22nd Street and 8th Street.

Police said road conditions are icy and drivers are being urged to slow down and allow for more time to reach destinations.

Environment Canada said 10 centimetres of snow had fallen in the city by 8 a.m. CT Friday and a few more centimetres are expected by Saturday.

A snowfall warning remains in place for regions outside of Saskatoon.

Drivers heading outside the city should check with the Highway Hotline. Winter driving conditions are reported on all highways in the area, with travel not recommended in some cases.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.