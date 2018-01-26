Arrest warrant issued for woman wanted in Burlington, Oakville nursing home thefts

Halton Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant for an alleged thief.

Barbara Grabowska of no fixed address is wanted by police in Halton, Niagara and Toronto on eight counts of theft under $5,000 and failing to re-attend court.

Police allege the woman committed multiple thefts from the purses of seniors in the Oakville and Burlington area between Nov. 26 and Dec. 5 last year.

Investigators say she is known to dye her hair and wear disguises and is possibly driving a blue Honda Civic or Black Mazda 5.

Grabowska, 46, is believed to be in Mississauga, around the Square One shopping centre, and is known to frequent the GTA.