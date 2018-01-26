First hearing for Saskatoon police constable charged with assault

A Saskatoon Police Service constable charged with assault had his case in front of a provincial court judge on Thursday.

Jarret Gelowitz was charged last month for an on-duty incident that happened in December 2016.

A patrol car attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle and the driver allegedly tried to evade police.

Officers used stop sticks to blow out the tires on the vehicle.

The 18-year-old driver and his 17-year-old passenger were arrested.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment of a minor cut on his arm.

Police have not said if the cut happened before or during his arrest, just that a physical altercation took place during the arrest.

Gelowitz’s actions were investigated by the use of force committee and forwarded to professional standards and internal investigations – leading to the assault charge.

He has been assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

Gelowitz is scheduled to be back in court in two weeks.