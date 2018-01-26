Gone Wild for Wildlife: educational fundraiser returns to Saskatoon

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan (WRSOS) is gearing up for its annual educational fundraiser on Saturday.

The money raised from Gone Wild for Wildlife will go towards helping WRSOS continue its efforts to help keep Saskatchewan’s wildlife wild.

WRSOS volunteer Sheri Hodgson said the event is also an opportunity for people to get informed about what the non-profit does.

“WRSOS acts as 911 for wildlife. We operate a phone line that runs 12 hours a day, 365 days a year and we’re supported by 10 provincially permitted wildlife rehabilitators, as well as approximately 150 volunteers and 200 members,” Hodgson stated.

Kenton Lysak, a senior Interpreter with the Meewasin Valley Authority, said the fundraiser acts as chance for people to come together to celebrate nature and also save it.

“We’re starting to recognize that we need to protect nature in order to have what’s good around our city,” Lysak said.

In the case of Batrick, a big brown bat, a brain injury left her unable to fly and now she spends her time educating the public about bats and their importance.

The event will feature wildlife from near and far, interactive displays, informative lectures and much more.

It all kicks off at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the German Cultural Centre in Saskatoon.