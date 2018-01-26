Hotel tax could help bring bigger events to London

London is considering its options to try and bring bigger events to the city.

They could be joining other cities like Kitchener, Ottawa and Toronto if council decides to implement a provincial hotel tax in an effort to attract more business.

The transient accommodation tax would add about four per cent to a hotel bill, which could add up to between $2 million and $4 million a year for the city to spend on promotion and existing events.

READ MORE: Third time’s a charm: London city councillor to once again push for 2020 International Plowing Match bid

Staff is recommended the city implement the tax and Tourism London is on board as well.

General manager of Tourism London John Winston says money from the tax would be split between them and the city.

He tells 980 CFPL that it would allow them to do more to promote London.

“We would be able to support a wide-ranging capacity to augment and expand London’s reputation as a host city by allowing Tourism London to bid on major national and international sport, music and cultural events, and to increase promotional activity in new and existing priority markets.”

He says this will help them attract more major events to the city.

READ MORE: Two potential London mayoral candidates respond to concerns over possible campaign rule violations

“We have been competing at this level for many, many years, and I think we’ve done a great job in creating London as a major national event destination,” said Winston.

“We felt once that legislation was implemented it really levels the playing field, so we’d be able to compete with the Torontos and the Ottawas.”

He says Hamilton, Kitchener, Waterloo and Windsor are working to implement the tax, while Stratford has had it for several years.

The Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee will take a look at the report at its meeting on Monday.