Sixth suspect turns herself in after robbery, assault in Winnipeg’s West End

A sixth suspect has came forward in connection to an assault, kidnapping and robbery in Winnipeg’s West End in late December.

On Dec. 20, Winnipeg police received reports of a man who was robbed and assaulted by several people.

This comes after the victim said he made arrangements through an online dating site to meet a woman at a residence on the 300 block of Maryland Street.

The victim went to the residence and was welcomed by two women, who then demanded money from him. After this, three men then demanded money. When the victim refused to pay, he was attacked, police said.

This led to the victim smashing a window to try and escape. The victim was then hit with a metal object, tied up, and forced into his vehicle and driven to his house, police said. The suspects then entered his home and stole valuables.

The victim was then driven to another location where he was left inside a vehicle and abandoned.

Shortly after, he was able to free himself, call for help and then led cops to the residence where the assault happened.

Five suspects were taken into custody at the time.

On Jan. 24, the sixth and final suspect, a 16-year-old girl, turned herself in.

A 33-year-old woman, 27-year-old man, 15-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl and a 16-year old boy are facing numerous charges including: