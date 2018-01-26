Edmonton Oilers erase early deficit, come back to beat Calgary Flames 4-3 in shootout

Connor McDavid scored the shootout winner as the Edmonton Oilers overcame a bad start to record a 4-3 victory against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Brandon Davidson had a pair of goals and Zack Kassian also scored in regulation for the Oilers (22-24-3), who have won four of their last five games.

Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and Mark Giordano also scored for the Flames (25-16-8), who have picked up at least a point in 11 straight games despite their fourth straight loss in extra time (7-0-4).

It didn’t take long for Calgary to get on the board, scoring just 1:32 into the first period on the first shot of the contest. After a giveaway by Oilers forward Milan Lucic, Troy Brouwer chipped a bouncing puck from behind the net out front to Tkachuk, who scored his 15th goal of the season on Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

It was the eighth time this season that the Oilers have allowed a goal on an opponent’s first shot of the game.

Calgary made it 2-0 with five-and-a-half minutes to play in the opening frame, as Giordano scored on a long screen shot with an Oilers penalty on the way.