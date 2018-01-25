Tanner Pearson scores overtime winner as LA Kings top Calgary Flames 2-1

Tanner Pearson scored with 26.1 seconds left in overtime to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Pearson took a pass from Drew Doughty and wired a shot past Calgary goalie Mike Smith to help the Kings beat the Flames for the first time this season after losing the previous two meetings between the teams.

"I thought this [over time] we gave up the puck a bit too easy…we chased a lot and it was hard to generate." – Glen Gulutzan on tonight's #LAKvsCGY game pic.twitter.com/GCyjXOciES — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 25, 2018

Jake Muzzin also scored for the Kings (26-18-5), while goalie Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves to improve his record to 6-1-3.

Kuemper started in net for the Kings in place of injured goalie Jonathan Quick, who was pulled early in the second period one night earlier after allowing five goals to the Canucks in Vancouver during a 6-2 loss.

Matthew Tkachuk talks to the media following the #Flames' 2-1 overtime setback to the #LAKings. #LAKvsCGY pic.twitter.com/YkIQlihWDh — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 25, 2018

Sean Monahan scored for the Flames (26-16-7), who have recorded points in 10 straight games going 7-0-3 in that span. Calgary has lost three straight 2-1 decisions in extra time on home ice.

Calgary goalie Mike Smith finished with 25 saves.