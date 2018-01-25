Fire at Burlington Tim Hortons ruled an arson

Halton police are now calling a fire at a downtown Burlington Tim Hortons an arson.

Firefighters were called to the Tims on Brant Street after a fire in an exterior garbage can spread to the restaurant at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Damage to the front of the building, and smoke damage inside, is estimated at $250,000.

Police and fire officials say just before 2 a.m., two suspects were seen in front of the restaurant and video surveillance shows one of them tampering with the garbage.

After walking away, flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the garbage bin before a passerby called 911.