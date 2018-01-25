Audit
City auditor to look into controversy over Winnipeg’s Sterling Lyon Parkway extension

Christian Aumell

The Sterling Lyon Parkway became the subject of controversy when extension plans were presented in 2017.

Winnipeg’s city auditor has been instructed to look into the controversy surrounding the Sterling Lyon Parkway extension.

Area residents were shown three options about how the city planned to extend the road last year, but a fourth later emerged.

When residents learned the option would include expropriations, they were furious.

City CAO Doug McNeill originally said he didn’t know about the plan, but memos from 2016 cast doubt on that, leading McNeil to say he may have received a document but didn’t read all the attachments.

South Winnipeg – St. Norbert councillor Janice Lukes presented a motion to look into what happened behind the scenes since November 2014.

She wants the city auditor to establish a timeline, figure out who knew what about the file and when.

The audit to be finished by May 1, 2018.

