Okanagan man charged in water park perversion investigation

The alleged indecent act happened last June in a childrens’ playground in Lake Country.
Now a man has been charged.
RCMP were called to the water park area in Swalwell Park after a man in a car was allegedly caught in the act and punched by another man who held the suspect until police arrived.
John Charles Allan, 64, is charged with one count of indecent exhibition in a public place.
Allan has a court date in April.
The man who made the citizens arrest was not charged.
