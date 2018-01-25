Crime
January 25, 2018 3:04 pm

Okanagan man charged in water park perversion investigation

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

A man has been charged with indecent exhibition in an alleged incident at an Okanagan park.

A A

The alleged indecent act happened last June in a childrens’ playground in Lake Country.

Now a man has been charged.

RCMP were called to the water park area in Swalwell Park after a man in a car was allegedly caught in the act and punched by another man who held the suspect until police arrived.

READ MORE: Man accused of ‘indecent act’ while in parked car outside Lake Country water park

John Charles Allan, 64, is charged with one count of indecent exhibition in a public place.

Allan has a court date in April.

The man who made the citizens arrest was not charged.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Indecent Act
indecent act at water park
Indecent Exhibition
lake country
Okanagan
RCMP
Swalwell Park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News