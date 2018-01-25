Entertainment
January 25, 2018 11:57 am

‘Murphy Brown’ returning with Candice Bergen

By Shakiel Mahjouri ETCanada.com

Grant Shaud, creator Diane English, actors Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Charles Kimbrough attend the "Murphy Brown" 25th anniversary event at Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 11, 2013 in New York City.

Getty
A A

Fan favourite comedy series Murphy Brown is the latest TV show revival in the works.

The sitcom’s original network, CBS, has ordered a 13-episode series order of the 1988 comedy. Fans of the show will likely be in for a familiar vibe as creator Diane English and star actress Candice Bergen are set to return for the reboot.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Meryl Streep confirmed for Season 2 of ‘Big Little Lies’

Warner Bros. TV, which was also involved with the original series, will operate as the new season’s sole studio. The news was announced on Wednesday by CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl, and Senior Executive Vice President of Programming Thom Sherman.

According to a press release, the program “returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.”

READ MORE: ‘Animaniacs’ rebooted by Hulu with 2-Season straight-to-series order

Murphy Brown’s comeback celebrates its 30th anniversary. The series had a 10 year run from 1988 to 1998.

If you are excited about the return of Murphy Brown, you are definitely not alone.

© 2018 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Candice Bergen
murphy brown
murphy brown CBS
murphy brown new season
murphy brown reboot
murphy brown returns
murphy brown revival

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News