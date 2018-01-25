‘Murphy Brown’ returning with Candice Bergen

Fan favourite comedy series Murphy Brown is the latest TV show revival in the works.

The sitcom’s original network, CBS, has ordered a 13-episode series order of the 1988 comedy. Fans of the show will likely be in for a familiar vibe as creator Diane English and star actress Candice Bergen are set to return for the reboot.

Warner Bros. TV, which was also involved with the original series, will operate as the new season’s sole studio. The news was announced on Wednesday by CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl, and Senior Executive Vice President of Programming Thom Sherman.

According to a press release, the program “returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.”

Murphy Brown’s comeback celebrates its 30th anniversary. The series had a 10 year run from 1988 to 1998.

If you are excited about the return of Murphy Brown, you are definitely not alone.