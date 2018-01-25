N.S. nursing home employee charged with theft over $5K : RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a woman from Pictou County in connection with a series of thefts dating back to 2013.

According to police, officers began an investigation after receiving a complaint of an internal theft from the Valleyview Villa nursing home in Pictou, N.S.

They’ve charged Emily MacEachern, 47, with one count of theft over $5,000.

Several thefts are believed to have occurred from 2013 to 2016 while MacEachern worked at the facility. The Mounties allege that $27,000 was stolen.

MacEachern is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on March 5 at 9:30 a.m.