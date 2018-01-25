Education
Franco Vaccarino re-appointed as University of Guelph president

Matt Carty

The University of Guelph announced on Thursday that Franco Vaccarino has been re-appointed as president, extending his tenure until 2024.

The University of Guelph has re-appointed Franco Vaccarino as president, extending his tenure until June 2024.

The University’s Board of Governors made the decision this week following a unanimous recommendation by a presidential review committee.

“I’m gratified to be able to continue promoting the important work being done at this world-class institution, including finding solutions to such key challenges as feeding our growing population in sustainable ways,” Vaccarino said in a statement.

He was first appointed to a five-year term in 2014 and is the U of G’s eighth president.

Vaccarino was previously principal of the University of Toronto Scarborough and vice-president of the University of Toronto.

Vaccarino said he will continue to look for ways to build on the university’s reputation when it comes to research and teaching.

“Solving big, complex problems and innovating for the future in a big, ever-changing world calls for uniting diverse researchers under a common purpose and commitment to improving lives,” he said.

