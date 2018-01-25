Erykah Badu under fire for praising Hitler, Bill Cosby

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Erykah Badu has come under scrutiny for an interview in which she made comments praising Bill Cosby and Adolf Hitler.

The R&B songstress said in the wide-ranging interview with Vulture that, “I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler.” Badu called him a “wonderful painter” and said he had a “terrible childhood” when asked to elaborate.

Badu didn’t say she supports Hitler, but that she’s “an observer who can see good things and bad things.”

“If you say something good about someone, people think it means that you’ve chosen a side. But I don’t choose sides,” she added. “I see all sides simultaneously.”

On Cosby, Badu said, “but if he’s sick, why would I be angry with him?” She said, “sick people do evil things; hurt people hurt people.” Cosby has been accused by multiple women of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

She also said, “I love Bill Cosby, and I love what he’s done for the world.”

“I know I could be crucified for saying that, because I’m supposed to be on the purple team or the green team,” she explained. “I’m not trying to rebel against what everybody’s saying, but maybe I want to measure it.”

When asked about separating art from the artist with examples such as Louis C.K. and others, Badu said, “I don’t want to get scared into not thinking for myself. I weigh everything.”

Badu also said she believes it looks like some of the bad in U.S. President Donald Trump “looks manufactured.”

“The thing about Trump is that he’s a bad guy to the point where it looks manufactured,” she said. “Are we playing games here? He can’t really be that bad. I’m not a conspiracy theorist at all — I don’t give a sh*t about that stuff — but it looks like Trump’s just trying to spark division. It looks like a game. Why are we being toyed with?”

Following Badu’s interview, Johnathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, criticized Badu on Twitter for her remarks, calling them “irresponsible and misguided.”

Erykah Badu, I read your interview in @Vulture, and I have a few thoughts. First, you are ignoring the plain facts about Farrakhan: It is well-known that he is a virulent anti-Semite & racist. Don't believe me? Click here: https://t.co/eCSotMeiiT pic.twitter.com/Fm4jepTTcp — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 24, 2018

Second, I also like to think that there is good in all people, but Hitler is pure evil. I don't care if he painted or was a vegetarian; Hitler is responsible for the deaths of 6 million Jews & a war that claimed the lives of tens of millions. Shame on you for downplaying that. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 24, 2018

You are a role model to many, and as such, you should immediately apologize for these irresponsible and misguided comments. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 24, 2018

Other people on social media have also voiced their concerns with Badu’s controversial opinions.

Erykah Badu, when you say you can see good in Hitler, just remember something… in your mind, that might seem like a real smart and nuanced point. To Holocaust survivors and their ancestors, it’s a kick in the teeth and an unnecessarily offensive thing to say. — Joshua Zitser (@mrjoshz) January 24, 2018

Something about Erykah Badu's personality always screamed 'phony' to me. I'm happy to know I was right lol — K🧘🏾‍♀️ (@AlexjandriaSays) January 24, 2018

Erykah Badu Interview was so upsetting 🙁 I’m damn near in tears 😢😳 after reading all the ignorant shit she said in an interview. 😫😩😩😩😩😩 I don’t no what’s worse the president 😤or her adding to the Hatred going around the 🌎 Poor Erykah Badu 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Daphnie (@DaphnieBrit) January 24, 2018

Erykah Badu been trash since at least 2014. She called R Kelly her “family,” said teen girls are distracting men and should wear more clothes (paraphrased), she capes for Bill Cosby, she capes for Kodak Black. Like… it’s all been leading to this. — CRJB (@BlackFranFine) January 24, 2018

So…turns out Erykah Badu is kind of stupid pic.twitter.com/m2FJkyuFB1 — evidence-based vulnerable fetus diversity (@andre_finger) January 24, 2018

This is what happens when someone becomes irrelevant and needs attention again. Don't take the #ClickBait #ByeFelicia #ErykahBadu — TBUFF (@T_BUFF_JR) January 24, 2018

I saw a tweet about regretting seeing why Erika Badu was trending, so I clicked on it myself. Oh… pic.twitter.com/RNIoybVXop — Vince Alvendia (@beensentoe) January 24, 2018

Questlove joined the conversation, tweeting, “its not Erykah’s bday, I know she’s alive. She either pregnant by someone we know. or said something crazy. not clicking.”

its not Erykah's bday, i know she's alive. she either pregnant by someone we know. or said something crazy. not clicking. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 24, 2018

Badu has responded to the backlash by claiming that the media is using “trigger words” to create controversy.

“The media is banking on our ignorance. Know we won’t read the whole thing. They’ll use controversial quotes with trigger words as Click Bait,” she tweeted.

The media is banking on our ignorance. Know we won't read the whole thing. They'll use controversial quotes w/trigger words as Click Bait. We❤️controversy. So Blogs choose easiest thing to "spin". Get you mad. Help you get a little rage out. They get more adds.The message lost. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 24, 2018

