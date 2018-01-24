Enzo Amore’s accuser speaks out about alleged sexual assault

NOTE: This article contains disturbing and sexually explicit language. Please read at your own discretion.

The woman who accused former WWE wrestler Enzo Amore of raping her in October 2017 at a hotel in Phoenix, Ariz., has spoken publicly about her ordeal for the first time.

Amore was released by the WWE on Tuesday, a day after announcing that they were suspending him because of the allegations.

Amore’s accuser, who has been identified as Philomena Sheahan, spoke with TMZ about the alleged sexual assault.

READ MORE: WWE releases Enzo Amore amid sexual assault allegations

In the video interview, Sheahan says she repeatedly told Amore to “back off and leave her alone” but she says he refused to stop.

She alleges that Amore was hitting on her in the Phoenix hotel room on Oct. 19, adding that she tried to slow him down, telling him “I want to get to know you first.”

Sheahan alleges that Amore ignored her and became very aggressive. She says he began ripping off her tights and raping her in the hotel room.

“I said ‘No’ countless times,” Sheahan said. “I just kept saying ‘No.'”

She says she was crying and begged Amore to stop but he threw her on a bed and she hit her head so hard that she passed out.

READ MORE: WWE’s Stephanie McMahon announces 1st-ever women’s Royal Rumble match

(WARNING: This video contains disturbing and sexually explicit language.)

She alleges that Amore continued to restrain her and continued with the assault.

Sheahan also claims that Amore was still there when she woke up the next morning and that he laughed at her when she asked for her clothes.

READ MORE: Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, WWE legend, dies at 73

Amore posted a statement on his official Twitter account, prepared by his lawyer, Timothy Eckstein, saying that his client denies all allegations and will provide no further comment.

“Over the last two days, Philomena Sheahan has made multiple public accusations against Eric Arndt (also known as Enzo Amore with the WWE), including allegations of sexual misconduct concerning an October 2017 incident in Phoenix,” Eckstein stated. “Mr. Arndt fully and unequivocally denies those accusations. He is cooperating with the authorities in this matter and looks forward to having it resolved in a timely manner. Neither Mr. Arndt nor his counsel will be making any further public comments on this matter.”

Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed that Sheahan filed a report against Amore with the Phoenix Police Department. The police investigation is ongoing and awaiting lab results.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.