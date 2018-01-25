Guelph man among 3 facing drug charges after Grand Valley house fire

A 30-year-old Guelph man is among three who were charged following an investigation into a fire in Grand Valley on Sunday night.

Dufferin OPP responded to a call of an explosion and fire at a house on Sideroad 24. They have since determined that drugs were being manufactured inside the premises, which may have led to the blaze.

Police say they seized marijuana from the property and no other details are being released.

All three of the accused — a 32-year-old man from Nichol Township, a 31-year-old man from Orangeville and a 30-year-old man from Guelph — suffered burns in the blaze and were able to get out of the home prior to the explosion. They are now facing drug possession charges and charges of recklessly causing damage by fire. The Guelph man is also facing a charge of obstructing police.

Damage caused by the fire is being estimated at about $500,000.