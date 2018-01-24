Guelph police seize $1,600 worth of drugs

A 48-year-old man is facing trafficking charges after Guelph police seized $1,600 worth of drugs.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said officers began an investigation earlier this month and arrested the man on Tuesday in the downtown area of Guelph.

Pills, heroin and fentanyl were seized and the suspect has been charged with four trafficking-related offences.

He was scheduled for a bail hearing Wednesday morning.