Manitoba Moose start road trip with victory over Belleville

The Manitoba Moose put their recent struggles on home ice in the rear view mirror as they earned at least a single point in their ninth consecutive road game.

The Moose struck for three goals in the first period and cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Belleville Senators on Wednesday at the Yardmen Arena. The contest kicked off a stretch of nine straight road games for the Moose who had lost five of their previous six games.

Darren Kramer’s first goal of the season opened the scoring. Michael Spacek and Nic Petan added goals before the end of the first period for an early three goal advantage.

Mason Appleton scored on a one-timer from Petan eight minutes into the middle frame to extend the Moose lead.

With a little over a minute left in the second period Max McCormick scored a shorthanded goal on a 2-on-1 for the Senators to cut the lead back to three. But that would be the only puck to get behind Eric Comrie as he made 23 stops in the win.

Patrice Cormier finished the game with three assists.

Mike Sgarbossa returned to action after serving his two game suspension while Buddy Robinson was also re-inserted into the lineup after missing two games with a back problem.

The last time Manitoba lost in regulation on the road was way back on November 12. The Moose are now 15-4-1 in 20 road games this season.

The road trip continues for the Moose on Friday with the first of back-to-back games against the Laval Rocket before the all-star break.

