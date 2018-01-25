Canadian short-track speedskating team ready for Pyeongchang

Canada’s 10-member short-track speedskating team spent Wednesday night being presented to a small group of supporters.

The team is made up of five women and five men with a majority coming from Quebec.

Kim Boutin, Kasandra Bradette, Jamie Macdonald, Valérie Maltais and Marianne St-Gelais make up the women’s squad.

Filling out the men’s roster is: Charle Cournoyer, Pascal Dion, Samuel Girard, Charles Hamelin and François Hamelin.

“Everything is falling in place,” Charles Hamelin said. “The feeling on the ice is much more fun because we’re less tired.”

Hamelin is heading into his fourth Olympics and he knows the competition will be stiff.

“I can name you 20 guys that have the possibility to step on the podium,” Hamelin said. “Four years ago, it wasn’t the case.”

For St-Gelais, Pyeongchang will be her last Olympics.

She plans on retiring later in the year.

“I did everything that I can to be sharp, to be on point at the starting line,” St-Gelais said. “I have three silver at home. They’re beautiful, but the gold, it’s calling me.”