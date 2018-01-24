Man dies in Elgin County ‘tree cutting incident’: police

A 55-year-old Norfolk County man has died after a tree fell on him in Malahide, police say.

A release from Elgin County’s OPP detachment says the incident occurred Wednesday, just after 10:00 a.m., when police received a call that a tree “prematurely” fell on a man as he was cutting it.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The deceased was part of a three-man crew working for a tree-cutting service that had been hired by the property owner where the incident occurred. Police have identified neither the man, nor the company for which he worked.

The other two workers were not injured.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.