Charges laid after biggest cash bust in Strathcona County RCMP drug unit history

A man and woman from Leduc and a man from Fort Saskatchewan are facing a slew of charges after an historic drug trafficking investigation in Strathcona County.

Police began investigating in November 2017. On Dec. 15, 2017, search warrants were executed at two different homes in Sherwood Park and northeast Leduc County.

During the searches, RCMP seized “a large amount of drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia as well as a loaded handgun, a loaded shotgun, two Edmonton Police Service (EPS) vests, ammunition and an operational signal jammer,” an RCMP news release said.

Some of the items taken by police during the searches include 211 grams of crack/cocaine, a loaded tactical shotgun, a crossbow, a variety of steroids and 110 Percocet pills.

Two children — aged six and 10 — were living at the Leduc County home “where loaded and accessible firearms were present,” RCMP said.

Officers also seized approximately $442,875 in cash, which is the biggest cash bust for this drug unit.

RCMP said the EPS armour and a tactical vest were stolen on Aug. 3, 2017.

William Steven Whiteford, 34, is facing dozens of charges, including eight counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of careless use of a firearm, and one count of unlawfully possessing body armour.

Kala Julian Diehl, 30, is also facing a number of charges, including two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, three counts of trafficking property obtained by crime and eight counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Whiteford has been remanded and is set to appear in court on Feb. 7.

Diehl has been released and is set to appear in court on Feb. 7.

Jadon Jason Saxton, 25, of Fort Saskatchewan has been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He was released and is set to appear in court on March 7.