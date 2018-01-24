‘Field of Dreams’ baseball diamond badly damaged by vandals

A vandal has caused thousands of dollars in damage to a baseball diamond that was carved out of an Iowa cornfield for the 1989 movie Field of Dreams.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that workers at the site outside Dyersville found the damage Tuesday morning and were still assessing the costs and needed repairs.

Owner Denise Stillman says a vehicle drove onto the filed and made deep gashes in the outfield and damaged a sprinkler system. The damage was especially severe because the ground was soft following warm weather and rain.

READ MORE: Moncton ‘Field of Dreams’ gets big boost from Blue Jays

Stillman says repairs will continue through the summer but that the field will remain open.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched on Tuesday in an effort to raise $15,000 to help pay for the repairs and to install a new security system. More than $2,800 had been raised at the time of publication.

Thousands visit the eastern Iowa field for free, running around the bases and walking to the surrounding cornfields.

It was created for the movie Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner.

— With files from Global News