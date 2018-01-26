Why positive written affirmations are key for health, fitness success

You’ve likely heard of the power in setting “SMART” goals — ones that are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely. But another key to success in fitness is to develop affirmations that resonate with you.

According to the Little Black Dress (LBD) Project, handbook affirmations are “short and powerful statements that can drastically affect your subconscious to attract success and improve different areas in your life.”

“Creating affirmations can help to bring about a positive atmosphere, show us how to be more kind to ourselves, less critical of our body and our habits,” personal trainer Lynndell Popoff said.

Here are some examples:

Today, I choose to honour my body, my beauty, and my strength. I am in complete control of my life, what I eat, what I do, and how I feel. I already have the power to realize any goal I set my mind to. I have no fear of failure and I am drawn and committed to success. I am a strong, confident, and unstoppable woman.

Words can have incredible power over our minds, bodies and our overall fitness performance, Popoff said. Set out three to five affirmations before beginning your fitness journey and make sure to update them along the way.

“Affirmations set you up for success,” said LBD organizer, Daniel Wasyliw. “Fitness and nutrition are a mental game. You want to set yourself up for success and positively reinforce yourself.”

“Your affirmations on Week 1 of a program will be different than in Week 3 or 6,” added Wasyliw.

