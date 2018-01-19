Mawson Health and Fitness little black dress project: healthy meals

Week 2 of the Little Black Dress (LBD) Project with Mawson Health and Fitness is complete. While week one was all about building goals and starting the workouts, week two focuses on building nutritious meal plans and establishing healthy habits.

“Week two we’re focusing on meal prepping on Sundays, making sure to have lots of veggies cut up and ready to eat so you’re less likely to grab things that have more sugar in them,” personal trainer Lynndell Popoff said.

“Clean out processed junk foods from your kitchen that might sabotage your progress. If it’s in the kitchen you’ll eat it eventually because you know it’s there.”

Week 2 includes a nutrition workshop with a local registered holistic nutritionist who suggests eating three protein rich meals a day.

“It’s not about focusing on weight or calories, it’s about nourishing our bodies,” Popoff adds.

Popoff recommends being confident when ordering at a restaurant; the key is to ask for healthy substitutions.

“Often if you’re confident enough to ask a server you can get sweet potato fries instead of deep fried french fries. You could ask for a double serving of steamed vegetables or a side of salad and vegetables,” Popoff explained.

“It’s just a matter of being confident, knowing what to ask for and not being shy.”

In week 2 of the LDB project participants also learn about the ‘Five Daily Healthy Habits’:

Eat slowly and stop when you’re 80 per cent full. Eat protein dense foods with each meal. Eat vegetables with each meal. Eat some carbohydrate dense foods with most meals, especially after exercise. Eat healthy fat dense foods with most meals.

