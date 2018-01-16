Little black dress project with Mawson Health and Fitness

The Little Black Dress Project is on a mission to help women in Saskatoon become more confident and attain their fitness goals, whether that be weight loss or building muscle mass.

The program, organised by Mawson Health and Fitness, began on Jan. 8 and will last for six weeks. It includes a clean meal plan, workouts and inspiration.

This video highlights week one of Global Saskatoon anchor Jackie Wilson’s journey through the program.