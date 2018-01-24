Saskatoon weather outlook: big cool down ahead with snow possible

Mist and mild air continue before snow and a big cool down kick in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

It was the fourth misty morning in a row in Saskatoon with visibility reduced at times Tuesday evening to a few hundred metres at times before improving into Wednesday with a few pockets of light snow overnight.

It felt like the mid-minus teens with wind chill to start the day as temperatures sat around -7 degrees right into the noon hour in the mist.

@PQuinlanGlobal I love how the trees look like outside this morning with that frost on them 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/I4YFQ4q5Aw — Jordy Sealey (@jordy_sealey) January 24, 2018

Misty conditions continue in Saskatoon today with temps around -7, which feels like -15 with wind chill this morning https://t.co/dIGtAPklTP #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/wCY7kV1Wvw — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 24, 2018

It's another misty morning in Saskatoon, but at least this time visibility isn't reduced too much! https://t.co/dIGtAPklTP #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/9gdh94jI3H — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 24, 2018

Cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day with mist and a chance of flurries throughout the day as we warm up to a daytime high in mid-minus single digits.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the night with a good chance of mist thickening up to bring in some thicker fog reducing visibility significantly at times as we cool down toward minus double digits.

Thursday

It’ll feel like mid-minus teens to start the day with wind chill with some mist possible in the morning before we warm right up during the day to an afternoon high just shy of the freezing mark.

A system will slide in from Alberta during the day that’ll keep us in the clouds with a slight chance of flurries during the day with a good chance of snow in the evening.

Friday

Some models are indicating a good chance of an accumulating snowfall in Saskatoon on Friday behind the system if the upper level front known as a TROWAL, TRough Of Warm Air aLoft, swings through.

There is a chance that we may only see minimal precipitation though, so we will keep an eye on the situation and have a much better idea midday Thursday, but what is likely is cloudy skies and temperatures cooling into minus double digits during the day.

Weekend Outlook

There could be some lingering snow early Saturday with mostly cloudy skies sticking around through the weekend as daytime highs dip back into minus double digits and morning lows drop toward the -20s.

Hank Vlietstra took the Jan. 24 Your Saskatchewan photo on the Battle River:

