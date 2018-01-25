Bob Layton Editorial: Bleak but deserved future

As the allegations of sexual misconduct against men in positions of authority continue, the wheels of justice are grinding away, especially in Michigan.

Larry Nassar used to be the USA Gymnastics team doctor. This week the court heard victim impact statements from an army of women assaulted in their youth, some when they were as young as nine years old.

This has been going on for about 20 years.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina did not hide her disdain for the medical professional gone bad.

Nassar did not want to hear from all these angry women and told the judge he was not mentally fit to hear it all – he said it was just a media circus.

The judge told him that a few days of listening to them was nothing compared to what he did to them for his own pleasure.

She also said that if the law did not forbid cruel and unusual punishment, what he did to his victims should be done to him.

Now, he’ll have to spend his life waiting to die in prison.

Unfortunately, Michigan does not have the death penalty for a professional predator that destroys young lives.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.