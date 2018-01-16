Sundance Film Festival to have 24-hour sexual misconduct hotline

The Sundance Film Festival announced plans for a 24-hour hotline where festival-goers can report instances of sexual harassment and assault.

According to Fox 13, the Utah-based festival has partnered with Park City police and the Utah Attorney General’s Office to staff the hotline.

“It’s such an important event for Utah. Sundance has such an incredible brand. We want to be able to keep that credibility, keep bringing people into the state of Utah,” said Attorney General Sean Reyes. “We wanted to create something where people had a safe place for to call immediately and get investigative help.”

Reyes acknowledged that while the hotline may not be able to stop every potential incident of sexual misconduct, the aim is to send the message that such behaviour will not be tolerated by the Sundance festival or the state of Utah.

A post outlining the Sundance code of conduct on the festival’s website read:

“Sundance Film Festival is an environment where bold, creative, and distinctive voices are celebrated. Sundance Institute is committed to allowing attendees to experience the Sundance Film Festival free of harassment, discrimination, sexism, and threatening or disrespectful behaviour. We reserve the right to revoke, without notice or refund, credentials or access to Festival events and venues for those who engage in such conduct. We have partnered with the Utah Attorney General’s office to provide a 24-hour live hotline for those who are involved in or witness something that violates this Code of Conduct at 801-834-1944.”

The Sundance Film Festival is scheduled to run Jan. 18 – 28.