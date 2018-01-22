Alison Brie addresses sexual misconduct allegations against brother-in-law James Franco

Alison Brie hit the red carpet at the SAG Awards on Sunday and addressed the recent sexual misconduct allegations made against her brother-in-law James Franco.

E!’s Giuliana Rancic directly asked the GLOW star about the allegations made against Franco.

“We spoke a little bit about the Time’s Up movement at the Golden Globes, and I know you’re a supporter of the movement, as am I,” Rancic said. “And so much of the movement has to do with transparency. And as you know your family — your brother-in-law — has been in the news recently. What are your thoughts on that, and what can you share with us about how that’s affecting you and your family?”

READ MORE: James Franco denies sexual misconduct accusations

“I think that above all, what we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and you know, does have the right to speak out and come forward,” Brie, 35, said.

The Community actor, who’s married to Franco’s brother Dave, added, “I obviously support my family and not everything that’s come forward is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

WATCH BELOW: The latest on James Franco

Earlier this month, a bombshell Los Angeles Times report outlined the allegations of multiple women, including former students of Franco’s acting class. At least five women say the actor engaged in sexually inappropriate behaviour with them; among the allegations are simulated “orgies” in drama class and requests for female students to go topless.

READ MORE: William H. Macy under fire for SAG comment: ‘It’s hard to be a man these days’

Franco denied the accusations on the talk-show circuit and failed to appear at the Critics’ Choice Awards, where he was named best actor for his work in The Disaster Artist. (You can watch Franco’s appearance on Late Night With Stephen Colbert, below.)

On Late Night With Seth Meyers, Franco doubled down on his position, stating that he had his own point-of-view while admitting some culpability.

“I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say, just because I believe in it that much,” Franco said. “If I have to take a knock because I am not going to try and actively refute things then I will, because I believe in it that much.”

Watch Brie talk to Rancic on the red carpet in the video above.

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz