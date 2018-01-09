Golden Globe Awards January 9 2018 6:47pm 01:40 James Franco accused of sexual misconduct After his Golden Globe award win, actor James Franco has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. It isn’t the first time Franco has faced these types of accusations. Jamie Mauracher reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3955366/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3955366/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?