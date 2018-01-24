“The future is gone”: Cooper Nemeth’s mom reads victim impact statement in court
Cooper Nemeth’s mom was in court Wednesday morning to face the man who took her son’s life.
Gaylene Nemeth was the first of more than a dozen people to read their victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing for Nicolas Bell-Wright.
Nemeth’s mom teared up as she described how she looks at Cooper’s spot on the kitchen table and realizes she’ll never make him another meal again, or hear him talk about school or hockey.
“Most of the time, I fight to breathe,” Gaylene Nemeth said. “The rest of the time, I’m not sure I want to. I just want to be Cooper’s Mum again.”
Nemeth’s mom said she doesn’t believe Bell-Wright feels any remorse.
An unprecedented 96 statements were admitted into court. Of those only 16 will be read out loud.
They will include family, close friends and four former hockey teammates.
Bell-Wright pleaded guilty in November to killing the teen in February 2016.
Nemeth was shot in the head twice after a house party and his body was found in a garbage can nearly a week later.
