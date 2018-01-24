Man in custody after Hamilton mountain shooting
A A
Police have arrested one man in connection with a shooting on the Hamilton mountain Tuesday night. A second man is in hospital recovering from his injuries.
The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. outside a plaza on Limeridge Road near Garth.
Police believe the incident was targeted and there is no threat to public safety.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.