January 24, 2018 7:55 am

Man in custody after Hamilton mountain shooting

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML
Police have arrested one man in connection with a shooting on the Hamilton mountain Tuesday night. A second man is in hospital recovering from his injuries.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. outside a plaza on Limeridge Road near Garth.

Police believe the incident was targeted and there is no threat to public safety.

