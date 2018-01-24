Man in custody after Hamilton mountain shooting

Police have arrested one man in connection with a shooting on the Hamilton mountain Tuesday night. A second man is in hospital recovering from his injuries.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. outside a plaza on Limeridge Road near Garth.

Male shot on Limeridge Road east of Garth Street in Hamilton. Plaza parking lot cordoned off. Patient transported by @HPS_Paramedics. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/VEQYRqrvYC — DR (@Media371) January 24, 2018

.@HamiltonPolice continue to investigate a shooting on Limeridge Road east of Garth Street. Big Bear plaza cordoned off, shell casings visible. Suspect(s) fled. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/yrnFDTgkYN — DR (@Media371) January 24, 2018

Police believe the incident was targeted and there is no threat to public safety.