Sûreté du Québec looking for Philippe-Pinel Institute escapee

The Sûreté du Québec issued an advisory that they are looking for an escapee from Montreal’s Philippe-Pinel Institute.

Sean Brennan has been at the psychiatric institution since a 2011 murder in Pointe-Claire for which he was found not criminally responsible.

Brennan escaped the institute Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m.

The SQ says it is possible that Brennan is in the Greater Montreal Area or in the Alexandria area of eastern Ontario.

Brennan is 5 foot 11 inches, 210 pounds, and has a shaved head. He speaks English and French.

He was last seen wearing a long black jacket, grey jeans and a short-sleeved shirt.

Brennan is considered dangerous to himself and others. The SQ advises members of the public to avoid confronting him and to contact them if they see Brennan.