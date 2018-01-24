Winnipeg Jets end overtime drought with a win in San Jose

For all the success the Winnipeg Jets have enjoyed to this point of the 2017-18 NHL season, they had yet to win a game in overtime. That 0-6 skid ended on Tuesday night in San Jose when Bryan Little scored just 18 seconds into the extra period to give Winnipeg a 5-4 win over the Sharks.

The goal was Little’s second of the game, and he also has one of two winning goals in the shootout for the Jets this season as Winnipeg improved to 3-7 overall in combined extra time decisions.

The Jets jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before the game was even 12 minutes old on goals by Mathieu Perreault, Joel Armia and Little. But San Jose battled back and eventually forced OT when Timo Meier scored with 4:40 remaining, after Armia had scored his second goal of the night midway through the third period to snap a 3-3 tie .

The win was the Jets third straight since their bye week, and they are now 8-2-1 overall since star center Mark Scheifele was sidelined on December 27th in a game versus Edmonton.

Winnipeg (29-13-7) remained atop the Central Division with the victory and will look to improve on their 14-3 record versus the Pacific this season when they wrap up a two game California swing on Thursday Night in Anaheim.